HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be instituting lane closures and operation changes at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to allow for inspections later in May.

The inspections will run from May 15-23, during which time the United States Coast Guard has approved a temporary deviation to the bridge’s normal operating schedule.

Beginning May 15, a 30-minute advance notice will be required for the bridge to lift from 8 p.m. to midnight and from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day. From midnight to 4 a.m., a two-hour notice will be required.

While stationary, MDOT says the bridge will be kept in the fully lowered position from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day to facilitate inspections. Inspections will be done from a pontoon boat moored below the bridge, which will move to accommodate passing vessels.

On May 22 and May 23, MDOT will institute morning and afternoon single-lane closures of the outside (right) northbound and southbound lanes on the bridge. The lane closures will facilitate inspections from street level.

MDOT is conducting routine inspections of the bridge to evaluate structural components. These periodic inspections help ensure continued safe operation of the bridge and identify priorities for future maintenance and repair work.