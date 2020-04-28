L’Anse Manfacturing Inc. helping anyway they can during COVID-19 pandemic

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) — Ventilators are in high demand during the pandemic. An Upper Peninsula company is helping to build parts for the machines that help some people fighting the effects of the infection.

“We’re just doing what we do. We do precision machining and it’s good to know where our stuff goes. We know where all of our parts are used and it’s good to participate and help out when we can,” said Mark Massicotte, President, L’Anse Manufacturing, Inc.

L’Anse Manufacturing has been apart of the Upper Peninsula since they opened their doors 30 years ago.

They are a precision machining company, which is what produces a major number of both small and large objects that we use in our daily life by following extremely specific blueprints made by computer-aided manufacturing.

An important feature when having to design materials for Ventilators.

“We started with this towards the 3rd to 4th quarter of 2019 and we had projections all the way out in 2021. What the surprise was, we’ve already seen an increase over what they projected of 500 units of each, because there is two different details, and the latest order we received about a month ago was for 2,100 pieces.”

None of the ventilator parts made are being used by Upper Peninsula hospitals.

L’Anse Manufacturing are the middle men for another Mid-western company who supplies ventilators for hospitals and care facilities on the west coast. But, Mark knows the importance of ventilators, especially during a pandemic.

“Components inside ventilators wear out and these are replacement components, so this just keeps some existing stuff already working, so that they’re able to maintain the importance of a ventilator provides. Being on a ventilator is a very scary thing and if it malfunctions it’s even worse, so the integrity of the components are very important.”

Mark said they are proud to help out during this pandemic in a small, but large way.