Law Enforcement Torch Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan goes virtual this year

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – One of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Michigan is going virtual this year.



The Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge is running now through the end of February.

All you have to do is register for yourself or a team online, raise funds, find a creative way to get cold and share a picture or video of it with Special Olympics Michigan on their Facebook Page or email address, plungemi@somi.org.

“You can do snow angels,” said Carla White, Executive Council Member, Law Enforcement Torch Run. “In your bathing suit if you want. Go jump into, if you can wade in Lake Superior. Get a kiddie pool and fill it with ice water. Your bath tub, fill with ice water. Hose yourself down. Anything you can think of that’s going to get you cold, that’s going to be your virtual plunge.”

Typically when the event is held in its physical aspect, part of the funds stay in the local Special Olympics area. Organizers have found a way to still make it one statewide event, but benefit all of their athletes.

“We’re going to split that money among the entire state and help fund every athlete so when we reopen, every athlete can go to the winter games and the summer games and the money doesn’t come out of the area directors funding that they already have that they would normally pay,” said White. “So we’re going to try to fund every athlete that we absolutely can across the state, not just our local area.”

If you want to still be involved but don’t want to do the plunge there is also an option to do a Frozen 5K Fun Run. For more information or to register, click here.

