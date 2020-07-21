Learn how to cook for one person with MSU Extension’s online classes

(WJMN) – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension SNAP ED program is helping people to learn how to cook for themselves.

The Cooking for One series is for those living on their own for their first time, a single college student, or a hard-working adult. You can learn helpful tips and tricks to making healthy choices, like eating well and being active.

“Cooking for one can be fun. But cooking for one can have its challenges. So for instance, you might not be motivated to cook for yourself or you might get tired of cooking for one person. Or you never learned how to cook. So there are benefits of cooking for one, and you can learn more by signing up for the class,” said Kathy Bauer, the community nutrition instructor of MSU Extension SNAP ED (Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw counties).

This series is a six-session series that will meet every Wednesday for six weeks. Classes start July 22 and end on August 26 from 11 A.M-12:00 P.M. There is no charge for joining.

You can register right now by clicking here.

Latest Stories