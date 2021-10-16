Learn how to get involved with redistricting process during informational webinar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — For the first time in Michigan history, a commission of 13 randomly selected citizens is responsible for drawing election districts. Now, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is looking for input from residents.

The League of Women Voters of Marquette County will hold an informational webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday. Community members will have the opportunity to learn about the maps that the MICRC is proposing for the Upper Peninsula counties and counties north of Isabella, Bay, Gladwin, Mecosta, Newago and Oceana.

David Allen will be the presenter for this event. He will review the maps and provide information on how citizens can share their views on the maps with the Commission.

Join in to hear about the proposed maps that will affect your county. Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rIEGW3QdQLOx2SaFibz6jA