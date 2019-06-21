Learning about Alzheimer’s disease

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE — June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the topic was addressed tonight at a Business After Hours event in Marquette.

The Alzheimer’s Association not only educates people about the disease but provides care and support for people battling Alzheimer’s.

It claims the lives of so many and has become America’s sixth-leading cause of death.

Jake Bolideau, Regional Director for the Alzheimer’s Association says, “We estimate that there are over 5.8 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease. Over, well over, 180,000 in the state of Michigan, and we estimate around 9,000 people in the Upper Peninsula are affected by the disease. “

The meeting also started the campaign to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

The event is on September 14th in Marquette.