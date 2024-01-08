MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Efforts to rebrand Marquette High School are coming to a close. The list of proposed nicknames has been condensed from 34 down to 8.
The Board of Education provided the following list of approved nicknames for consideration.
- Cardinals
- Hawks
- Marauders
- Reds
- Redtail Hawks
- Red Hawks
- Red Jackets
- Sentinels
The names will be discussed during the January 16th Board of Education meeting with plans for a final decision to be made at the meeting on January 22nd.
The following criteria will continue to be considered during the rebranding process:
- The ideal nickname would pay tribute to the unique aspects of our school district and community
- The name cannot reference any protected class (i.e., race, gender, religion, etc.)
Feedback regarding the remaining 8 nicknames can be emailed directly to the MAPS Board of Education at schoolboard@mapsnet.org.