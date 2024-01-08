MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Efforts to rebrand Marquette High School are coming to a close. The list of proposed nicknames has been condensed from 34 down to 8.

The Board of Education provided the following list of approved nicknames for consideration.

Cardinals

Hawks

Marauders

Reds

Redtail Hawks

Red Hawks

Red Jackets

Sentinels

The names will be discussed during the January 16th Board of Education meeting with plans for a final decision to be made at the meeting on January 22nd.

The following criteria will continue to be considered during the rebranding process:

The ideal nickname would pay tribute to the unique aspects of our school district and community

The name cannot reference any protected class (i.e., race, gender, religion, etc.)

Feedback regarding the remaining 8 nicknames can be emailed directly to the MAPS Board of Education at schoolboard@mapsnet.org.