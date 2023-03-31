UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Easter is next weekend and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) Upper Michigan Chapter is in need of volunteers.

LBFE will be hosting sit-down holiday dinner parties on Easter Day at six locations in five counties in the U.P. Volunteer opportunities include kitchen roles such as cooks, dining room set-up, dining room serving, and clean-up. Delivery drivers are currently the most needed, as well as entertainers for the sit-down meals. Candy donations are also needed to put in the Easter baskets for the elders.

If you’re 60 and over, many spots are still open if you would like to enjoy a traditional Easter meal at one of the six locations. Locations include Baraga, Calumet, Hancock, Houghton, Marquette, and Ontonagon. Home meal delivery options are also available.

“We’re back to in-person visiting, we’re back to the heart of what Little Brothers does, and we’re looking forward to having our sit-down meals, we’re promoting that strenuously because visiting, friendship, and being together and eating a nice, hot meal,” said Gail Ross, LBFE communications manager. “The elders go out with a small Easter basket and a bag full of goodies. It’s a wonderful day and sit-down aspect of it is better. Delivery is nice if you’re not feeling well or if you’re not able to get out of the home, but we also provide transportation to and from the event. So, we can get you there, we can feed you, and you can have a great day and we can bring you home.”

To attend a party or inquire about meal delivery, please call the LBFE Hancock office at 906-482-6944. If you live in Marquette, call the Marquette office at 906-273-2575. To learn more on how to register to volunteer, please visit houghton.littlebrothers.org.