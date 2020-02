MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) -- "Dancing with Our Stars - Marquette County Style" is back and the U.P. Hospice Foundation expects this year to be better than ever.

"Every year we're very strategic in how we ask the dancers to participate, so I think this year is just a very elite group of folks who represent all aspects of Marquette County and of course the theme, I think, is going to be very appealing to many people and make a really amazing show," said Lindsay Hemmila, Consultant, Dancing with Our Stars.