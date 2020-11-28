Local businesses offer sales on Small Business Saturday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Every year small businesses offer discounts to patrons on small business saturday to help draw in more customers.

This year more than ever according to Pamela Perkins, owner of Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming, help local businesses by shopping with them as opposed to big box stores.

“These are the same people who donated to your friend’s cancer benefit or fundraiser,” said Perkins. “Small town stores are not usually as crowded and you get more personalized attention. Local eateries only able to do take out are literally starving. It takes more money to keep your employees working than you are taking in, but they need that. We all need that.”

Sarah Garver, owner of The Main Haven also in Ishpeming, echoed a similar response. She says COVID has made things more difficult to manage.

“If I didn’t have a caring landlord the doors would of been closed for The Main Haven,” said Garver.

The Greater Negaunee – Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce has offered support to their member businesses through the pandemic by providing information on COVID-19 and available grants. Executive director, Bob Hendrickson, says people should shop local because money spent stays in the community.

“As we kind of keep working our way through this pandemic keep local, keep spending local and every time you spend money locally it stays in the economy longer locally,” said Hendrickson.

The GINCC helped to distribute information on sales and business information for their members to help increase business on Saturday.

The Marquette County DDA is also promoting Small Business Saturday. The Marquette City Police Department and The Marquette Downtown Development Authority have teamed up to provide free parking after 3:00 P.M. in the downtown Marquette area until December 27.

“Small Business Saturday has been around for many years now and it’s a great reminder to the public about small businesses,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Promotions and Events Coordinator at the Marquette DDA. “The owners of small businesses in our community, they’re our friends our neighbors, they’re what helps make our community as special as it is so it’s always a good reminder to support them as we look to buying gifts for our loved ones for the holiday season.”

The Marquette DDA and Marquette City Police have also collaborated to bring free parking after 3:00 P.M. on weekdays until December 27. The DDA has also published a holiday gift guide to showcase some things local businesses have for sale.

