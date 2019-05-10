Local virtual school student recognized for academic prowess

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LANSING – Nora Osborne, an 11th grade student at Michigan Connections Academy (MICA), an online, tuition-free public school has been named a Michigan Youth Arts Distinguished Scholar and invited to participate in the 57th annual Michigan Youth Arts Festival, May 9-11, 2019, at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

Nearly 1,000 Michigan high school student artists have been invited to attend this year’s Festival. The students, chosen from a pool of more than 250,000 across the state, are selected via a rigorous adjudication process adhering to exacting artistic standards. The invited scholars represent multiple artistic disciplines, including creative writing, dance, film/video, instrumental and vocal music, music composition, theatre, and visual art.

2019 marks the 57th anniversary of this three-day event, featuring workshops and master classes for the students, alongside more than 20 student performances and exhibitions that are open to the public.