Look twice save a life; May is motorcycle safety awareness month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – May is motorcycle safety awareness month recognized by Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson.

“As motorcycle traffic increases across the state, all drivers should take extra care to prevent crashes every time they get behind the wheel,” Benson said. “The simple act of taking a second look before making a turn or double-checking your blind spots can prevent crashes and save lives.”

As the weather warms up more motorcyclists are hitting the road. Paula Gravedoni, Riding Academy Manager at Bald Eagle Harley Davidson, says driver’s should avoid distractions while driving.

“Observe the motorcyclists on the road and to make sure that you are paying attention to the road and not things like your cell phone or talking with someone else,” said Gravedoni.

Gravedoni says for motorcyclists it’s important to wear proper gear like a helmet and leathers.

“Using the proper gear I would say is one of the most important things, making sure that your motorcycle is totally equipped and ready for the road,” said Gravedoni.

Checking the bike’s tires and fluids and changing them if necessary is one of the recommendations Gravedoni has before taking off for your first cruise of the season.