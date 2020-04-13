Lume Cannabis Company opens dispensary in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Businesses all over the state have closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new Negaunee business decided it was the perfect time to get to work.

When you’re driving along US-41 in Negaunee Township, there’s a new trend growing.

“They knew there was a need for a store up here in the U.P. and they found Negaunee and they liked the community and they decided this is where we needed to be,” said Jen Andriacchi, Location Manager, Lume Cannabis Company Negaunee.

Lume Cannabis Company is a Michigan based company. Both a medical and recreational facility, it’s the second marijuana dispensary to open in less than a year.

“We opened our first store in the Upper Peninsula and introduced our broad variety of cannabis products and unmatched customer experience to patients and adult-use customers in Negaunee and beyond,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of the Lume Cannabis Company.

“To ensure our staff and customers remain safe during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we are accepting pre-orders for curbside pick-up on our website and by phone at our new Negaunee location and at all of our stores across the state.”

They opened earlier than expected, even though their business model looks a little different now.

“When customers enter our store, we provide direct one-on-one service with a Lumenary,” said Andriacchi.

“So, the Lumenaries walk in with them throughout the store, showing them all of the product for sale, explaining to them what all of the products are, so they have a better understanding and making sure they are leaving with what they intended to come for, so it’s a very personalized experience and we really pride ourselves on that customer experience.”

Their menu has more than 20 strains of high-quality flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates to meet the unique and diverse needs of Michigan’s medical patients and adult-use consumers.

Lume is currently offering only curbside pickup to ensure the safety of their employees and patients.

“We are able to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the ‘Stay at Home, Stay Safe’ executive order by providing delievery service, that’s why we are lauching that as soon as possible. All of our employees wear N95 masks and are gloved. Sanitize is our utmost priority is always keeping our staff and our customers safe,” said Andriacchi.

We’ve contacted Negaunee Township leaders to see what makes this stretch of the U.P. so attractive for marijuana businesses. At this time, they haven’t responded.

Lume operates 8 marijuana retail stores, and the Negaunee location is the company’s 6th store to offer adult-use sales.

Lume’s other recreational stores are in Big Rapids, Evart, Honor, Owosso and Walled Lake. Lume also operates medical provisioning centers in Adrian and Kalamazoo.

Andriacchi tells us they’re planning for another U.P. location, but are waiting until after the COVID-19 pandemic to announce those plans.

“We strive to be the state’s leading cannabis operator and we take pride in making it as convenient as possible for Michiganders – regardless of their experience with cannabis – to access the best products to meet their needs,” said Doug Hellyar.

For more information on the Lume Cannabis Company Negaunee location, click here.