KEWEENAW COUNTY — From Monday June 3rd to Friday June 7th, M-26 will be closed 1.6 miles west of Copper Harbor. Through-traffic will be detoured via US-41.

Michigan Department of Transportation contracted crews will be completing a $153,000 maintenance project to remove and replace a deteriorated culvert on M-26 1.6 miles west of the US-41/M-26 intersection in Copper Harbor in Keweenaw County.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2HA7Z3I