MARQUETTE AND ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police announced Saturday afternoon that a stretch of M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising has been temporarily closed due to weather conditions.

M-28 from from Kawbawgam Road in Marquette County to W Shore Dr in Alger County is closed indefinitely as weather conditions persist. Police said in an announcement that snow and high winds are causing whiteout conditions along the route.

An alternate route along M-94 between Marquette and Alger Counties remains open at this time, but travel is not recommended due to poor roads.

No estimated time of reopening has been given at this time. Local 3 will update this article when additional information is received.