M-28 Jackson Creek bridge project reopening delayed to Oct. 12

GOGEBIC COUNTY — The ongoing $3.9 million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to remove and replace the M-28 bridge over Jackson Creek east of Wakefield is running behind schedule. It’s now anticipated the planned reopening of the bridge to traffic will be delayed by up to five weeks.

The detour currently in place was set to be lifted Sept. 8, but the bridge is now expected to be reopened to traffic on Oct. 12.

Eastbound and westbound M-28 remains closed at the bridge. Access is being maintained to businesses and residences along M-28. Eastbound traffic is detoured onto US-2 at Wakefield, then north onto M-64 and back to M-28. The route is reversed for westbound traffic. The approximate length of the detour is 33.5 miles.

“Our contractor, Anlaan Corp., lost four days due to heavy rain and flooding in mid-June, and several operations have simply taken longer to complete than originally anticipated,” according to Dan Kari, manager of the Crystal Falls Transportation Service Center (TSC). “MDOT and Anlaan are making every effort to expedite the remaining work, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we finish this project and get the bridge reopened to traffic.”

The previous bridge, built in 1932, had reached the end of its service life. The overall life expectancy of the new structure is 75 years with routine maintenance. The new bridge will be 5 feet higher in elevation, 20 feet longer, and 11 feet wider than the previous structure, and will improve safety and increase ride quality. The new bridge will also take some of the dip out of the roadway and be less prone to damage from high water.