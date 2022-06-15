ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) —The Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) is currently accepting mini-grant applications for the 2023 fiscal year.

This June, the Upper Peninsula Arts and Culture Alliance will present a series of workshops to review guidelines and grant writing strategies in Marquette, Escanaba, Munising, Manistique and Menominee. All of the workshops are free and open to anyone interested.Grant writing workshops can be requested for small group or private meetings with the grant coordinator.

The following free workshops will take place:

· June 16—2 p.m. EST at the Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company, Marquette;

· June 21— 3 p.m. EST at the Bonifas Arts Center, Escanaba;

· June 22—3 p.m. EST at the Nicolet Bank Arts and Cultural Center, Manistique (formerly Lake Effect Arts);

· June 23—3 p.m. EST at Alger County Parks and Recreation, Munising;

· June 28—6 p.m. CST at First Street Art Gallery, Menominee.

Michigan nonprofit organizations, schools and municipalities are eligible to apply for arts and culture projects taking place between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

Applications for Arts Projects Mini grants and Professional and Organizational Development (POD) Mini grants are due by August 3, 2022. Individual artists and arts and/or culture administrators are also eligible to apply for POD Mini grants, in addition to non-profit organizations.

Additionally, mini grant awards of up to $1,500 are available to pay for arts equipment (including repairs of arts equipment) or supplies being used within a classroom or school setting.

Also, bus mini grants (formerly Arts and Culture Trek Grants) awards of up to $500 are available for the transportation costs of an arts or culture-related field trip. Applications for these school-based grants are due on August 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. Guidelines can be accessed online at https://www.michiganbusiness.org/industries/macc/macc-grants/ or by contacting sue@upacalliance.com. All grants must be submitted using the online grant system at macc.smartsimple.com. Award announcements will be made by Michigan Arts and Culture Council in mid-September 2022.

The U.P. Arts and Culture Alliance is the regional regranting agency for Region 1b containing Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, and Schoolcraft counties. The Alliance administers the mini grant program for Region1b and offers technical assistance and support to grant applicants.

For questions, copies of the FY2023 guidelines, technical assistance or to be added to the contact list for mini grants, the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network and related opportunities, please contact Sue Roll, grant coordinator, at (906) 280-2746 or sue@upacalliance.com.