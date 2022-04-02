MACKINAW CITY Mich. (WJMN) — As of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, the Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic due to ice falling from the bridge cables and towers. There is no expected schedule for reopening. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the bridge area to allow maintenance vehicles to operate and wait for the bridge to reopen before approaching. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring the conditions. Continue following UPMatters.com for updates.