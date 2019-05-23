Major General Michael A. Stone honored

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LANSING – State Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain honored Major General Michael A. Stone on the House floor.

Stone is retiring next week from state government after serving as the Assistant Adjutant General since April 2010, where he is responsible for Army armories and installations, strategic communications, strategic level cyber initiatives, and National Guard employment initiatives.

Major General Stone has deployed three times as a member of the National Guard; serving as a Military Police Officer in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, in support of Operation Joint Endeavor, and most recently in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He has received a Bronze Star, Armed Forces Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and many more.