ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release issued on behalf of Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) partners, Mama Russo’s Homemade Products & Catering, and RE/MAX 1st Realty, the food company is looking for new ownership.

After more than 20 years in business, John and Jean Korhonen are selling this business.

According to the release, Russo Bros, Inc started in 1938. It was founded by four brothers who immigrated to the Negaunee/Ishpeming area and started Russo Brother’s Grocery Store.

The grocery store was bought by Super One Foods in 2001. That same year, John and Jean started Mama Russo’s Homemade Italian Products and Catering.

Mama Russo’s products are sold across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.

The sale of Mama Russo’s is being handled by Dawn and David Mingay with RE/MAX 1st Realty at (906) 360-0796, DavidMingay@hotmail.com.