NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Negaunee man is lodged at the Marquette County Jail after police say he made two robbery attempts on Wednesday afternoon.

The Negaunee City Police Department (NCPD) says officers were dispatched to an unarmed robbery attempt at Embers Credit Union in Negaunee at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21.

As officers were arriving on the scene a short time later, the department says a second unarmed robbery attempt was reported by Super One Foods in Negaunee.

The 58-year-old suspect was then located, arrested, and brought to Marquette County Jail. His name is not being released at this time.

Police say no employees were harmed during either robbery attempt. No money or other property was reported stolen.

The man remains in jail pending his arraignment in court.

NCPD was assisted by Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ishpeming City Police Department.