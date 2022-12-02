MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested after police say he told staff at UP Health System-Marquette (UPHS-Marquette) that explosives had been placed at the hospital early Friday morning.

According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched to UPHS-Marquette at 3:40 a.m. on December 2 for a reported bomb threat. Hospital staff reportedly informed police that an unknown man had contacted the hospital to report that explosives had been placed in the facility.

The hospital was placed in lockdown and searched by responding officers, the Marquette Police K9 explosive detection unit, and hospital security. Police say nothing suspicious was found during the search and the hospital was removed from lockdown at 6:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Police investigated the source of the threat and arrested Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette. Bassett was arrested on charges of making a false report or threat of a bomb and is lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

The Marquette Fire Department also assisted in the response to the incident.