Man arrested for delivery of cocaine

A 43-year-old man from Alston was arrested by detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team and troopers from the Michigan State Police-Calumet Post.

It happened on Thursday, June 6.

The suspect was arrested for charges related to delivery of cocaine.

The arrest is the result of a month-long investigation involving the distribution of cocaine in Houghton and Baraga Counties.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending his arraignment in the 97th District Court in Houghton County.

