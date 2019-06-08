Man arrested in Munising suspicious death investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Alger County Jail

MUNISING -- The Munising City Police Department has arrested Jason David Sadowski in connection to a suspicious death that occurred in Munising on May 30, 2019.

A warrant was issued for Sadowski by the Alger County Prosecutor's Office on June 7, 2019. He is charged with Homicide - Open Murder.

Local 3 News confirmed that Sadowski is being held at the Alger County Jail with no bond. No other information regarding the case was released at this time.

If convicted, Homicide - Open Murder could result in a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In 2013, Sadowski was charged with solicitation to commit murder, two counts of torture, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of assault by strangulation. He was convicted and sentenced to 40-80 years in prison.

In 2015, Sadowski filed an appeal and was granted a retrial. He was acquitted of all charges.

