Man arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence after rollover crash

MARQUETTE TWP.-- On Friday, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of S. Vandenboom Rd. near Grove St., for a one vehicle rollover crash. Upon arriving on the scene, it was determined that the driver had left the scene. While deputies were investigating the crash; the driver, identified as James Ward of Marquette, returned to the scene and was checked out by UP Health System EMS. Ward sustained no injuries in the crash and denied medical treatment at the scene. It was determined that Ward was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash

Deputies suspected alcohol or drugs was a contributing factor of the crash and began investigating the crash as such. After the investigation was completed, deputies arrested Ward on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance. Ward was lodged at the Marquette County Jail without incident.