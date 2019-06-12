Man charged with felony assault

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy Iron Mountain Police Department

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

A 35-year-old Iron Mountain man has been charged with Assault With Intent To Cause Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder.

Formal charges were issued by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards against Bobby Lee Winebarger, Jr.. The felony carries a sentence of ten years or $5,000.00

Winebarger has been arraigned in 96-B District Court and is currently being held at the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending the posting of bond.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. to the Dickinson County Hospital Emergency Department in reference to a 27-year-old female victim who was there for treatment of significant injuries that would require emergency surgery.

As a result of the initial investigation, a search warrant was issued for a residence on the north side of Iron Mountain looking for evidence in reference to this assault.

The search warrant was executed by the Iron Mountain Police Department, assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department at 9:40 p.m.

Police say Winebarger - and suspected evidence - was located at the residence.