A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County last week.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, two men were traveling northbound in a vehicle on Norwich Road south of Domitrovich Road on Thursday, September 22. At 11:30 p.m., the vehicle left the road, traveling nearly 400 feet through a ditch before hitting a tree and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.

The driver, a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident, suffered serious injuries and was extracted from the vehicle before being transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

The passenger, 33-year-old Brennan Sharlow of Ontonagon, died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

The vehicle was reportedly totaled and removed by Lahti’s Towing.

Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.