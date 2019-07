Follow @WJMN_Local3

A man was found dead this afternoon in a parked car in the parking lot of the Walmart in Iron Mountain.

The Iron Mountain Fire and Iron Mountain Police Departments were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the Walmart parking lot in reference to an unresponsive man.

A 32-year-old man was found dead inside the vehicle. Foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.