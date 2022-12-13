ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was hospitalized following a fire at an apartment building in Ishpeming on Monday night.

According to the City of Ishpeming Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a working structure fire at a four-unit apartment building at 133 W. Superior Street in Ishpeming at 9:19 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Responders arrived to find heavy fire on the front side of the building, extending to the second floor and attic.

All occupants of the building were able to escape the fire, including a man who was injured when he jumped to the ground from a second-floor window, according to a release from the City of Ishpeming Fire Department. The man was transported to UP Health System – Bell in Ishpeming for treatment.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 10:45 p.m. with no additional injuries to firefighters or building residents.

The fire department says the building is considered a total loss. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigations Unit has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

Marquette County Pigs-N-Heat and the American Red Cross have been contacted to assist the displaced residents of the building.

Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Negaunee City Fire, Marquette County Rescue, UP Health System EMS, Ishpeming Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Central Dispatch, UPPCO and Semco.