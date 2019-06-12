Man in custody after armed robbery at Irontown Pasties

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEGAUNEE-- Around 9:48 p.m. yesterday, June 11, officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at Irontown Pasties.

A masked male suspect entered the restaurant, which was occupied by a lone female employee, brandished a handgun and demanded the money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot with approximately $475. The employee was unharmed.

The description given by the employee and video surveillance obtained from the owners of the restaurant led to a suspect being identified. The suspect was located at a residence in the City of Ishpeming and taken into custody around four hours later at 2:13 a.m. today, June 12.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail on unrelated charges. This investigation is ongoing and the suspect's name is being withheld pending the authorization of charges by the Marquette County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the suspect entering of leaving Irontown Pasties or has any further information pertaining to this incident may contact Negaunee City Police at (906) 475-4154.