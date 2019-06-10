Man killed in Iron County boating accident

Follow @WJMN_Local3

CRYSTAL FALLS – The Iron County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a fatal accident at the Michigamme Reservoir Saturday in which a 22-year-old old Crystal Falls man was killed.

In a press release, Sheriff Mark Valesano said the incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Central Time.

It involved two watercraft that collided. The deceased man, whose name has not been released, was brought to shore following the collision and died on scene due to the injuries sustained.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by: