Marq-Tran issues new bus route

MARQUETTE– With the opening of the new UP Health System -Marquette hospital, Marq-Tran is making changes to one bus route.

The South Marquette loop includes transportation from the Marq-Tran transfer center downtown to the new hospital.

Buses will leave from the transfer center at five after each hour and will head west on Spring Street to the new hospital.

Delynn Klein is the Executive Director of Marquette County Transit Authority. She says, “We used to have by the old hospital our fixed route went by there, and we wanna make sure that we accommodate people, and they can still get to the hospital.”

The south route will not be active until Monday.

