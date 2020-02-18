Closings
Marquette Area Public Schools retires "Native Chief" logo

Local News

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The MAPS Board of Education continued the discussion on whether or not to retire the “Native Chief” logo.

With the room divided, members of the public, students, and faculty voiced either for or against the logo change.

During public comment Monday night, a Marquette Senior High School student even suggested an alternative name and logo, the Marquette Mariners.

MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders said they plan on doing what’s best for their students moving forward with these discussions.

“It was approximately 10 years after we were a block “M” and Redmen that the Native Logo was adopted about 1940 and became associated with such and so, it has been part of the planning for the district to separate from that, separate from the meaning so involved and so we have gone back to the original intent of the block “M”,” said Bill Saunders, Superintendent, Marquette Area Public Schools.

Marquette Area Public Schools board voted 6-1 in favor of the “Native Chief” logo retirement.

Recently, MAPS has held similar meetings, but focused on a nickname change from the Redmen & Redettes. Changing of the “Redmen” and “Redettes” nickname will be discussed at a meeting in the near future.

