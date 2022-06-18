Boardwalk leading down to a sandy beach on Lake Superior in Marquette Michigan (Getty Images)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — City of Marquette beaches will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday with lifeguards resuming normal hours.

The City uses a beach flag advisory system to advise the public of current swiming conditions. The Marquette Fire Department posts flag advisories at South Beach, McCarty’s Cove, North McCarty’s Cove, Middle Beach at Presque Isle and Picnic Rocks waterfronts. The flag statuses are also posted on the City’s website throughout the day.

Marquette’s lifeguarded beach season goes through Labor Day. Flags are advisories only. The City advises anyone using the beaches to “exercise caution, responsibility, and common sense.”