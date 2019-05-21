Marquette Breakfast Rotary Grant Awards Banquet

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE–The Marquette Breakfast Rotary awarded 29 organizations with support funding totaling $49,000.

Each year, the club raises fundsduring their eir annual Fishboil event to help support local community projects, programs and organizations. The community groups that received awards this year focus on youth and community enhancement.

Scott Knaffla President, Marquette Breakfast Rotary, says, “Tonight we’re giving away $49,500 to 29 organizations that we feel will take care of the kids in our community.”

The club accepts grants during their grant cycle. A steering committee, consisting of Rotary club members determines what grant application have met the grant criteria.

Organzations receiving funding from the Marquette Breakfast Rotary are: