Marquette City Commission had a few topics to discuss

MARQUETTE — With the founders landing project in full swing, the commission agreed to move forward with a new hotel being built at the site.

Fred Stonehouse, Mayor of the City of Marquette said, “The city commission is very happy about tonight to be able to move on with the project for Founder’s Landing too. To particularly be able to reach the agreement we have with the developer that we have with he Fairfield Hotel right on that southern portion of Founder’s Landing. That’s important for the city in a number of ways. It obviously increases our tax space but it also again will serve as a southern beacon for housing in the City of Marquette as people approach from the south.“

The City approved funding for the construction will also be done at Presque Isle Marina.

Mike Angeli, City of Marquette City Manager said, “What we’ve approved tonight is what we’ve promised the boating community a couple of years ago now that we would move on replacing, rebuilding Presque Isle Marina. It is not being built out to the extent that it was previously, but it’s a first step in new docks, new piers and if boating dictates it, or if enough boaters come forward and want to use the new facility, we can always add on.“

It was also a big night for the Marquette Girl’s Junior Wildcats 19 and under Tier III Division hockey team as they were recognized for their 2019 state championship.