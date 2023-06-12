The Marquette City Commission met this evening with some interesting new business.

Of the many items on the agenda for tonight’s meeting was a proposal for a mobile sauna company to set up shop on the beach near the Dead River in North Marquette. The proposal has already passed review by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and will be brought up for a second reading before the City Commission later this month. The Marquette Wastewater Treatment Advisory Board gave a report on its operation and future plans. And the commission also authorized the City Manager to file the 2020 Post Census, Group Quarters Review. Which, if successful would amend the city’s 2020 census, adjusting for an undercount of over one thousand persons. The review would account for people living in group housing, such as NMU students who left Marquette due to the pandemic. Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins says that without the review, the city could lose over $70,000 per year in compensation

“There was a special program that was released pretty much as a result of communities like ours and larger communities with more group homes, more colleges that saw what they believe was an undercount. As a result of universities sending college students home college students are counted in the cities that they reside in for most of the year, which is their college town. So, we estimate that the undercount from the 2020 census caused about $70,000 in revenue sharing every year. So, that’s a pretty significant loss to the city budget.” Said Hobbins.

Also approved were permits for Marquette’s International Food Festival and The U.P. City Fest in early July.