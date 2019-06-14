Marquette Coast Guard Change of Command

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — The United States Coast Guard Marquette Station went through a change of command this morning. Chief Warrant Officer Mark Reilly will be leaving Marquette after serving the area for 2 years.

“I have truly appreciated working with all of your over the last 2 years,” said CWO Reilly at the ceremony today.

CWO Reilly along with Captain Patrick Nelson, Commander of the Sector Sault Sainte Marie, welcomed new Officer in Charge Stephen Saflin.

“What I’m excited about, working in Marquette, is simply the people. The people have graciously welcomed my family and I and pointed us in the right direction for local restaurants to go to and some of the hot spots to see. The station and the community are probably one of the most welcoming units and communities I’ve ever been to,” says new Officer in Charge Stephen Saflin.

Former Commanding Officer Reilly says what he’ll miss most about his time in Marquette is the community and the people he worked with.

“My time here in Marquette has been fantastic and I think a majority of it was the crew made it as amazing as it was and also the town of Marquette,” explains CWO Reilly. “People are extremely nice, they’re extremely prepared on the water, and with all of our other government agencies that we have around here it’s almost like a perfect place to live. So, it made my job very easy being here in Marquette.”

CWO Reilly will be moving to Pensacola, Florida to serve as the First Lieutenant on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Cypress. New Officer in Charge Stephen Saflin will now live in Marquette with his appropriately named wife, MarQuett, and their three children.