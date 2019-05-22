Marquette County Cares PSA Contest Winners Announced

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The winners for the MC2 – Marquette County Cares’ 2019 PSA video contest were announced on April 16th at MC2’s Value of Prevention event. The theme for this year’s substance abuse video contest was ‘Choose’, allowing youth the opportunity to make a sixty-second PSA about the importance of choosing to live a healthy lifestyle, free of alcohol and other drugs. Cash prizes were awarded to first, second and third place entries.

All Marquette County schools are invited to participate and automatically receive information in the fall. Information about the contest is also shared via social media and at MC2 – Marquette County Cares meetings, as well as other venues. Five schools and 69 students entered the contest in this the third year of the competition.

In the high school division, Gwinn High School students earned First, Second and Third prizes. First place was awarded to Chelsea Lebert; Second place was awarded to Mia Mitchell and Kaitlyn Shelafoe, and Third place was awarded to Ben Maki and Jacob Wainio.

Father Marquette Catholic Academy Middle School Video Club received the honors for the middle school category. The club includes: Jack Alderton, Rhetta Burburka, Lexi Curran, Riley Curran, Logan Curran, Ben Edwards, Sophia Capuana, Jamie Marquardt, Claire Maskart, Owen Maskart, Garrett Maskart, Michael Reilly, Matthew Reilly, Mack Schlight, Victoria Turausky, and Neva Voogd.

“We are continually impressed and gratified by the participation and quality of the entries. It is amazing what students can do with a smartphone and a video editing app. It takes a lot of courage for kids to stand up in front of their peers and speak out against substance use and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The kids are doing research and speaking from their hearts”, stated Kelly Johnson Sager, Regional School Health Coordinator with the Marquette-Alger RESA and MC2 – Marquette County Cares member.

The winning videos may be viewed on the MC Squared Community Coalition Facebook page, MARESA.org or the Great Lakes Recovery Centers YouTube page. The videos may be used for public showings. Community sponsors include: Superior Health Foundation, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Marquette Rotary, Embers Credit Union, Marquette County Health Department, Snyder Drug Stores, and Grandparents Teach, Too.

The theme for the 2020 contest is ‘Be Bold’. For more information you may contact Jennifer Eyler, MC2 – Marquette County Cares Facilitator at the Marquette County Health Department, jeyler@mqtco.org or (906) 315-2613.