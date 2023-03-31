HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is requesting volunteers for an upcoming renovation project for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Harvey next month.

Volunteers will help to refresh the ReStore by removing and replacing ceiling tiles, moving merchandise, and cleaning. Volunteers of all skill levels are welcome, whether or not they have home repair experience.

The project will take place from Sunday April 16th through Wednesday April 19th at the Marquette County ReStore located at 133 Carmen Drive in Harvey. Lunch will be provided daily for volunteers.

Now in its 20th year of operation, the ReStore provides funding for housing programs through the sale of new and gently used home goods, appliances, and building materials.

Organizers say volunteers will be working alongside staff and other volunteers, gaining hands-on experience, and making new connections in the community. All help is appreciated whether it is for a few hours or a few days.

If you are interested in volunteering for this project, you can contact the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator via email at programs@mqthabitat.org.