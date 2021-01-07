Marquette County Health Department gives COVID-19 vaccine status update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has authorized movement from vaccinating health care workers and long-term care facility residents to vaccinating Michigan residents age 65 and older.

According to the Marquette County Health Department, critical infrastructure and essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff, and teacher and childcare providers will get instructions on how and when to receive the vaccine through their employers. MCDH plans to put into place a permanent vaccine clinic beginning January 20 for persons over age 65. They will announce how to schedule an appointment at a later date. MCDH encourages people to pay close attention to local radio, newspapers and social media for information.

MCDH says their ability to start vaccinating residents on a large scale depends on allocations from the State of Michigan. If they do not receive vaccine allocations the clinic dates will change.

For more information about the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, visit www.Michigan.gov/CovidVaccine.

For general COVID-19 information, please visit www.Michigan.gov/coronavirus and www.mqthealthco.org.