Marquette County Health Department hosting COVID-19 testing site at NMU Berry Events Center this weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the Upper Peninsula, but local health officials believe it’s not over.

“I think everybody has done well within the community and everywhere as far as doing their part to prevent that local spread within Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula,” said Patrick Jacuzzo, Environmental Health Director and Human Resources Director, Marquette County Health Department.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said testing materials in the Upper Peninsula, were stretched thin. But, the Marquette County Health Department plans to expand the tests starting this weekend.

“We haven’t had a lot of testing in our community, so there are a lot of individuals that are asymptomatic positive in theory, so in order to better understand how the disease passes through our communities and what risks may or may not result from that, we really need more data, so it’s better to have more data from symptomatic and asymptomatic people to better understand the disease itself.”

The Marquette County Health Department will have a drive-up testing site available this weekend for anybody over the age of 18.

According to Jacuzzo, COVID-19 cases in Marquette County are stable, but making tests available community wide would provide a better understanding of where Marquette County is currently during this pandemic.

“As we open things up throughout the state and our travel season starts that it’s more important then ever to continue to social distance, use proper hypergenic practices, mask use, to avoid a potential second wave of illness introduced cases to our community.”

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

Testing will be free to the public. Patients are asked to bring a driver’s license or state ID to register for testing.