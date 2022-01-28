MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department has free K95 masks from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services available in the front entrance of the MCHD.

They are available while supplies last Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Masks are also available at these locations:

MDHHS offices

Area on Aging offices

Community Action

Federally Qualified Health Centers

Pharmacies

Check with individual agencies about availability. More information can be found at www.michigan.gov/maskupmichigan