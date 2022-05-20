MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced that Marquette County has moved into its community level classification of high-risk for COVID-19 transmission and infection.

Reported cases of COVID-19 have increased by 44% over the past two weeks in Marquette County. Marquette County Health Department reports the data used to support the increase is limited and the actual number of cases is likely much higher due to underreported cases from home testing.

The Marquette County Health Department encourages community members to follow the CDC recommendations for high-risk communities to help prevent additional spread of COVID-19 and to protect vulnerable populations:

Wear a mask indoors and on public transportation

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Stay home if you are sick or are recommended to isolate or quarantine

If you are at high risk for severe illness: talk to your healthcare provider about taking other precautions ask your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for COVID-19 treatments or preventive therapeutics



You can learn more about specific data for Marquette County from the CDC here.

For information on available testing you can visit Marquette County Health Department’s website. Vaccines are available at many community locations including the MDHHS Westwood Mall location, local pharmacies, provider offices, and the health department. For appointments at Marquette County Health Department call (906) 475-7844.