Marquette County Public Defender’s Office celebrates opening

MARQUETTE– The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) recently assisted Marquette County with a ribbon cutting for the new Public Defender’s Office in conjunction with their Open House.

The office was created in 2018 with a grant from the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission to provide Marquette citizens the best legal representation for its indigent criminal defendants.

Any person charged with a crime in Marquette County has the option to retain their own private attorney, or they may now utilize one of the attorneys from the Marquette County Public Defender’s office.

Jerry Corkin, a Marquette County Board Chairman, says, “I think any time that you have a better system of justice for people that’s a good thing. And that means not only for the richest people in the county but also for the poorest, they deserve equal justice.”

Until now, the courts assigned local attorneys to represent clients who couldn’t afford attorneys’ fees. The new set-up will change that. The Public Defender’s Office will now be assigned most of those cases.

The office represents Marquette County residents in both District and Circuit Court and with both misdemeanors and felonies.

The Marquette County Public Defender’s office is located at 228 West Washington Street, Suite 3 in Marquette.

They are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, you can visit www.co.marquette.mi.us or call (906) 226-4370.

Pictured from left to right: Pat Jennings, Assistant Public Defender, Melissa Holmquist, Marquette County Ambassador, Lisa Place, Legal Secretary, Scott Erbisch, Marquette County Administrator, Gerry Corkin, Marquette County Commission Chairman, Fred Stonehouse, City of Marquette Mayor, Laurie Skytta, Office Manager, Trish Davis, Marquette County Ambassador and Karen Alholm, Marquette County Commission.