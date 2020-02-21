Marquette County requests lakeshore be declared a disaster area

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — During Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Marquette County requested that the shoreline along Lakeshore Boulevard be declared a disaster area.

“In a situation like this, when they do take this action, it’s supported by the communities it involves,” said Mike Angeli, Marquette City Manager.

This year specifically, the Great Lakes shoreline has received more significant damage than previous years and Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli hopes the state will extend a helping hand.

“This is all relatively new. We’ve been losing shoreline for a number of years now based on currents within our city limits. The lake levels haven’t been as high as they are now, so the damage has been minimal and a little bit different, but given the lake levels that are currently in place and the weather patterns that we are having, the damage has been more than normal,” said Angeli.

In November, the city attempted to build a barrier to help prevent erosion damage reaching the Lakeshore, but it did not hold.

The City of Marquette, along with Marquette County, believe that this declaration would help control any further damage along the Lakeshore.

“Well, usually when these things happen, and if they are approved, it frees emergency money or dollars at the state level that we would then have access too to help stabilize or repair our shorelines,” said Angeli.

“Currently, we are working on our shoreline based on grants and things of that nature and I believe that if a state of emergency were declared, a similar process would be enacted, however, I think the money would be a little bit more accessible.”

This declaration would not disrupt any of the city’s current plans for Lakeshore Boulevard and Angeli says it would make the process of repairing the lakeshore a little bit easier.

