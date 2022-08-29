WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A search is underway for a Marquette County man who has been missing since last week, according to Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in Escanaba at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. The sheriff’s office says Kivioja had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County, but never made it to his destination.

Kivioja is a 56-year-old white male. He stands 5’7”, weighs 130 pounds, has sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses. The sheriff’s office added that Kivioja recently underwent surgery and is diabetic.

It is unknown what clothing Kivioja was wearing or what kind or color of bike he was riding.

If you have any information regarding Kivioja you are asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office TIP line at (906) 225-8441.