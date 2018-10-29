Marquette County Sheriff's Office to host Youth Police Academy next month Video

MARQUETTE CO. - High school students will have the chance to take a behind-the-scenes look at being in the criminal justice field.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a brand-new, eight week youth police academy every Tuesday for two hours starting November 6. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says he got the idea after attending the National Sheriff's Academy.

"We're letting the kids look at all of the different aspects of all of the criminal justice, like becoming a police officer or going into corrections," says Zyburt. "We're going to do something in the jails, we're going to do something in the courts with the prosecutor and Judge Mazzuchi has agreed to do a mock trial. We're going to do things with detectives, with special operations. So every week we're probably going to be at a different venue and get to see all the different aspects of working as a police officer or in corrections."

There are 32 seats open to students from Marquette County. The idea behind the academy is to get students interested in the criminal justice field.

"Statewide and nationwide there's a real shortage of people going into police work and so this is kind of like planting the seed and looking for recruits in the future," said Zyburt. "The ages are between 13 and 18, that they can be in this academy, and 18 isn't that far off so it's a potential recruiting tool."

There is no sign-up fee and the last day to register is Saturday, November 3. The academy ends December 22.

You can find more information on the academy and an application packet right here.