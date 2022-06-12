K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing boy. Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen in the area of Hercules Street in K.I. Sawyer at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

St. Aubin is eight years old and was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. He is 3’6″ tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. The sheriff’s office says St. Aubin rides a silver BMX style bike and is believed to be a runaway.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted the following photos of St. Aubin in a Facebook post:





If you know St. Aubin’s current location, you are asked to call 911. If you have information that may help find St. Aubin, you are asked to contact Marquette County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (906) 225-8441.