Marquette County’s Sawyer International awarded federal grant to aid airport during pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Since the novel coronavirus hit the United States, it has made quite an impact on how we live our daily lives.

Going to the grocery store is one of the few things we are still able to do.

We still are technically able to fly around the country, but majority of the population are deciding to stay on the ground.

“The COVID crisis has had a devastating impact on us,” said Duane DuRay, Manager, Sawyer International Airport.

“The airline industry is down 95%, so on an average day across the country, there would be over 2 million passengers screened, Now, it’s barely 100,000 passengers being screened on a daily basis.”

Those most impacted are the local airports like Sawyer International in Marquette County.

“Our enplanements have plummeted. We went from 4 and 5 flights a day, down to 2 flights a day and then moving into May, we are going to be down to 10 flights a week, that will be 5 flights a week per carrier 5 days a week, so we’re going to lose additional flights through this COVID experience.”

Duane said that he never could’ve imagined a virus impacting the airline industry like it has.

Sawyer, along with many airports across the country, have been awarded relief funds under the Federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security Act.

The 18 million dollars is expected to be used for airport operation expenses to ensure that Sawyer will still be able to assist Marquette County and the surrounding area.

“Marquette County and the airport staff, we have sat down and we have looked at this very closely. We are very cognizant that this is a lot of money and we need to take a hard and serious look at how the funds are going to be allocated to support Marquette,” said DuRay.

Sawyer International Airport had to temporyanly lay-off many of their employees and have had to terminate only a handful of employees.

Duane wants the community to know that they are taking every precaution to ensure travelers safety.